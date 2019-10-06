People stand outside the new Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday September 1, 2017. The university campus remains closed today following a small fire Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

The Emily Carr University campus remains closed today following a small fire Saturday morning.

The university says in a statement that it is closed so restoration crews can clean up the damage.

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire, which caused limited damage and did not result in any injuries.

The research and industry office, and painting and drawing studios on level four saw the most damage.

The university says there is also some water damage in other areas of the building.

The school says it will provide an update no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The Canadian Press

