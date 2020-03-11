Man in custody after he barricaded himself in Whalley supportive housing: Surrey RCMP

Roads in the area were closed during the incident

The Emergency Response Team on scene in Whalley on Wednesday (March 11). Surrey RCMP say the ERT team was responding to a barricaded man in supporting housing in the area. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say a man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a supportive housing facility Wednesday afternoon (March 11).

Surrey RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were scene in Whalley after a man has barricaded himself in Nickerson Place, one of the temporary modular sites.

Police said 107A Avenue, between City Parkway and University Drive, was closed during the incident.



