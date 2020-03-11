Man in custody after he barricaded himself in Whalley supportive housing: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a supportive housing facility Wednesday afternoon (March 11).
Surrey RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were scene in Whalley after a man has barricaded himself in Nickerson Place, one of the temporary modular sites.
Police said 107A Avenue, between City Parkway and University Drive, was closed during the incident.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
