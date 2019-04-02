Elizabeth May in Surrey today

The federal Green Party leader is speaking at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel April 2

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is in Guildford today (Tuesday, April 2) for the Surrey Board of Trade’s second free “town hall” meeting, where attendees will have a chance to ask her questions.

It’s taking place between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, at 15269 104 Ave.

“The purpose of the Business Town Halls are to create a unique opportunity for Surrey’s business community to interact with leaders of each of the political parties that are wanting to make economic decisions effecting our everyday lives,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

Scheer was the first federal political leader on deck, on Feb. 1.

A Nanos Research survey of 1,000 Canadians conducted in February scored May as the most ethical federal party leader, with 23.2 per cent choosing her, 21.4 per cent choosing Tory Leader Andrew Scheer, with Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau coming third with 16.9 per cent followed by the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh with 6.1 per cent and Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, with three per cent.

