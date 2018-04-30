Elderly woman on scooter reportedly hurt in Surrey crash

A pedestrian was also reportedly hurt in the crash, near 160th Street and Fraser Highway

The scene of a crash involving a scooter in Surrey on Saturday night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

An elderly woman on a scooter was reportedly hurt in an early morning crash over the weekend.

It happened near Fraser Highway and 160th Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

A freelancer at the scene said the woman was in the westbound bike lane when she was “run over by a car, completely destroying the scooter and sending the victim onto the street.”

According to the freelancer, a pedestrian who was with the woman was also hurt.

“The car fled the scene, but was located short distance away and the two occupants were taken into custody,” the freelancer told the Now-Leader.

The woman suffered injuries including a possible fractured hit but “amazingly” they were not life threatening, said the freelancer, “as well for the pedestrian.”

The incident led to road closures as police investigated.

It’s not yet known if alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more details.