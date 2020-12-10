Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

A senior citizen was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Wednesday evening.

A grey Volkswagen Jetta being driven by a 60-year-old man was westbound on the Lougheed, when it turned left into the path of an eastbound Toyota pickup, said Ridge Meadows RCMP. The truck, being driven by an 18-year-old man, made attempts to avoid hitting the Jetta, but was unsuccessful.

The passenger in the Jetta, a 79-year-old woman, was extricated from the vehicle by Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue. She received medical attention on scene from paramedics, and was transported to hospital. There she sadly succumbed to her injuries and died, said RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner.

“What a tragic outcome, and our thoughts and prayers go out to this family who lost a loved one in this collision,” said Klaussner.

“Thank you to all the people who stopped to assist the woman in the moments after the collision, we recognize that there is always an impact when citizens are exposed to traumatic incidents.”

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., in the 22800 block of Lougheed Highway, near the corner of 228 Street. Police are still investigating this incident and are seeking further witnesses. If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dash camera video, and have not already spoken with police, please contact the Constable Lucas Halcrow at 604-463-6251.



