Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash

First responders at the scene of a serious crash outside of Hope on Monday afternoon on Highway 1. (Photo by Michele Franklin)
A map from Drive BC that shows the location of a serious crash outside of Hope on Jan. 6. (Drive BC)
Highway 1 has reopened in both directions following an accident that has left one man dead and another person in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, police and emergency services responded to a collision on Highway 1 approximately five kilometres north of Hope near American Creek. It was snowing, and the road was described as slushy.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a northbound vehicle driven by a man in his 70s from northern B.C. crossed into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a southbound tanker truck carrying diesel fuel. As a result of the collision, the driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers attended the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. A HAZMAT team was called in to assist with recovery of the diesel fuel from the tanker truck and clean up of the scene. There were no reports of any fuel spillage from the tanker into the surrounding environment.

The highway was closed for more than 12 hours while crews worked to recover fuel from the tanker and gather evidence at the scene. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor. Police remind motorists to exercise caution when driving in inclement weather, ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, and drive according to road and weather conditions, which may mean driving below posted speed limits.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) is continuing to investigate this collision. Anyone with information about this crash who has yet to speak with police is asked to call FVTS in Chilliwack at (604) 702-4039.

For up-to-date travel information, check the DriveBC website at www.drivebc.ca.


