RCMP believe man, 82, was not at a crosswalk at the time

An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Burnaby early Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP said the 82-year-old was struck at the intersection of Imperial Street and Royal Oak Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

Police believe the man was not at a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

Mounties are asking for anyone who saw the crash, or might have dash cam footage in the area around the time of the crash, to call police at 604-646-9999.

