Eight Surrey groups to share $375K in grant money

Eight not-for-profit Surrey organizations that focus on public safety and the environment will share nearly $375,000 through the province’s Community Gaming Grants program.

The recipients are the British Columbia Conservation Foundation, Save Animals through Rescue and Adoption (S.A.R.A), Semiahmoo Peninsula Marine Rescue Society, Surrey Amateur Radio Club, Surrey Community Cat Coalition Foundation, Surrey Crime Prevention Society, the BC Wildlife Federation and the Urban Safari Rescue Society.

All told, $374,700 will be split among them.

According to a provincial government press release, the Community Grants program annually splits a pot of up to $140 million among roughly 5,000 not-for-profit groups in B.C.

“This critical support will help organizations in Surrey continue to do the outstanding and tireless work that makes people’s lives better,” said Rachna Singh, NDP MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.



