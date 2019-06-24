Eight in hospital after two crashes on Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

Eight people have been taken to hospital after two crashes on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops Monday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says the first call came just before noon on Monday and it received about a dozen 911 calls.

It says two separate crashes involving at least four vehicles occurred about 90 metres apart from one another near the Lac Le Jeune exit.

The agency says the collisions happened during a sudden hail storm.

It says one person was taken to hospital in serious condition via air ambulance while seven others were taken to hospital in stable condition by ground ambulance. The highway reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

