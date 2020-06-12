Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

The crash occurred just before the Bradner Road overpass around noon. Google Maps screenshot taken at 12:25 p.m.

An eastbound crash on Highway 1 is causing heavy traffic in Abbotsford.

The crash occurred just before the Bradner Road overpass around noon, June 12. Emergency crews are blocking the left lane.

A truck drove into the median, according to reports on social media.

Traffic is in gridlock to 248th Street in Langley.

abbotsfordTraffic