(Black Press Media files)

Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Bank of Canada governor to serve as UN special envoy on ‘climate action’
Next story
Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Just Posted

Christmas films return to Cloverdale’s Clova Theatre

Crossridge Church once again opening its doors for a little movie magic

Santa returns to Clover Square Village

Cloverdale Santa Hut to open Dec. 7

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary School to host second annual toy drive

Toy Drive to support Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

It’s winter – time to look to the sky

Now is the perfect time to bundle up and go birdwatching

PHOTOS: Scenes from the White Rock waterfront

Geoffrey Yue captures the beauty of White Rock in the off-season

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss comes after back-to-back overtime wins on the road

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read