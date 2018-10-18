Early morning fire impacts Delta gas station

The Husky station on Scott Road was in flames around 2 a.m. Thursday morning

The Husky gas station on Scott Road in flames around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. (DPD photo)

A Husky gas station on Scott Road near 88th Avenue caught fire early in the morning on Thursday, Oct. 18.

According to deputy fire chief Brad Wilson, the Delta Fire Department was called to the fire at 2:02 a.m. The fire had started in or near the gas station building.

Wilson said 19 firefighters were on scene, as well as eight fire trucks. Delta police officers were on scene as well.

“Our crews were able to get on scene and protect the … pumps part,” Wilson said. The fire did reach the roof over the pumps, and the structure collapsed into the area, “but there was no issues to my knowledge of any of the fuel being involved.”

Firefighters left the scene around 8:15 a.m. this morning, and were able

Wilson said they couldn’t comment on the cause of the fire, as investigators would be on scene later this morning.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter