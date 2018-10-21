Early morning crash in Surrey on Sunday sends three to hospital

Traffic crash at 4 a.m. at 152nd and 88th Avenue. Police say intersection closed for “some time.”

Surrey RCMP investigating serious crash that happened at 88th and 152nd Street at about 4 a.m. Sunday, sending three to hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a traffic crash just after 4 a.m. at 152nd Street and 88th Avenue. Police have closed 152nd Street between 88th and Fraser Highway.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said a northbound grey Infiniti crashed with a westbound Dodge Durango.

“The two occupants of the Infiniti and the lone occupant of the Dodge Durango were transported to hospital with serious injuries,” he said. “All three persons are residents of Surrey.”

Hedderson said speed and impairment “have not been ruled out as contributing factors.”

Police are asking witnesses to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 citing file number 2018-157148. They are also looking for dash cam video.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

