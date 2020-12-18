Earl Marriott Secondary class self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Symptom-free students will be able to return to classes after winter break ends

Students in one class at Earl Marriott Secondary are self-isolating at home, after an advisory was sent out earlier this week from Fraser Health, regarding COVID-19 exposure.

The advisory for students to stay home was based on contact tracing that resulted from an earlier COVID-19 case, a Dec. 16 letter from Surrey Schools superindendent Jordan Tinney explains.

The letter was sent to the “entire school community” and a copy was sent to the Peace Arch News Friday by the district.

Two “active exposures” at Earl Marriott Secondary are currently listed on the school district’s website, one from Dec. 7 and another from Dec. 10.

The Dec. 16 letter states that staff and students in the class have been identified and notified, and families would be called directly “to ensure they have received this important information and understand the instructions provided.”

The letter also stresses that just a single class has been asked to self-isolate. Other students are asked to continue attending school while also monitoring themselves for symptoms.

“The school will continue to work with the students affected to provide support for learning while they are in self-isolation,” the letter reads.

Surrey schools’ winter break begins Monday, Dec. 21 and classes do not resume until Jan. 4.

“Students affected by this isolation notice would be able to return to school on January 4th when classes resume as their isolation period would have been over well before this date,” district spokesperson Ritinder Matthew told PAN.

Including Earl Marriott, 12 classes in the district have had to self-isolate so far this school year. Others are Adams Road Elementary, Rosemary Heights Elementary, Cambridge Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary, Newton Elementary, L.A. Matheson Secondary (two classes), Panorama Ridge Secondary and Frank Hurt Secondary (three classes).

Two schools – Cambridge and Newton – were forced to shut down entirely for a time following outbreaks. An independent school, Regent Christian Academy, also declared an outbreak recently after 30 cases were identified. It shut down for two weeks, as well.



