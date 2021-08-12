While a ferry, destined for Duke Point from Tsawwassen, departed over 145 minutes late due to a staffing shortage, B.C. Ferries is anticipating on-schedule departures and proper worker numbers for the weekend of Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file)

While a ferry, destined for Duke Point from Tsawwassen, departed over 145 minutes late due to a staffing shortage, B.C. Ferries is anticipating on-schedule departures and proper worker numbers for the weekend of Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file)

Duke Point Tsawwassen ferry 2 1/2 hours late due to staffing issue

B.C. Ferries says proper staffing anticipated during busy travel weekend ahead

A staff shortage put a Duke Point-destined ferry more than two hours behind schedule this morning, but B.C. Ferries said it is prepared for high traffic volume expected this weekend.

The 5:15 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Alberni, from Tsawwassen to Duke Point, was 145 minutes behind schedule, said Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokesperson, departing at 7:40 a.m., with an officer from Swartz Bay filling in. However, there are proper staff numbers for this weekend and vessels are anticipated to depart on time, she said.

“Sometimes ships can be delayed with heavy traffic, but our staff certainly does their best to keep the ships on time … somebody might fall in sick, there’s some unanticipated things that can happen, but at this point, we don’t expect any impacts this weekend,” said Marshall.

Marshall said families tend to take vacations during first two weeks or last two weeks of August, so this coming weekend will see overlap between the groups of travellers. It is highly recommended that people book ferry trips in advance.

“If you’re travelling without a reservation on the major routes, we recommend you avoid Friday and Saturday morning,” said Marshall

With aging staff, Marshall says B.C. Ferries is seeing declining work force numbers.

“We had probably about 50 officer positions retire and we are having a bit of a challenge trying to backfill them … there are fewer people going into the marine industry.”

For more information on ferry schedules, or to apply for a job, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Global mariner shortage hampers B.C. Ferries’ bid to hire more than 100

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries expects another busy weekend of summer vacation travel


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

BCFerriesNanaimoTransportation

Previous story
Firefighters double their efforts to battle massive wildfire along Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Construction begins on Surrey, White Rock school additions

Just Posted

Wedding rings (Pixabay.com photo)
Wedding photographer must pay $22K to couple waiting 6 years for images: Surrey judge

Craig and Brandi Garden stand atop Mt. Gardner on Bowan Island in 2019. The Gardens founded Eversio Wellness in 2020 and have just been granted a license from Health Canada to produce psychedelic mushrooms for research and medical purposes. (Photo: submitted)
Surrey company receives licence to produce magic mushrooms

Surrey-based band Celestial Ruin features, from left to right, bass player Mike Dagenais, drummer Adam Todd, vocalist Larissa Dawn and guitar player Marcus Carey. (submitted photo)
Fiery new video helps reignite hard-rock band Celestial Ruin, with Surrey roots

White Rock CAO Guillermo Ferrero catches air while kiteboarding in Squamish. (Contributed photo)
CAO reaching new heights as kiteboarding takes off in White Rock