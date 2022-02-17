Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Duke Point ferry terminal to close for maintenance one day next month

Ramp scheduled to be upgraded March 5 at major Nanaimo-area terminal

No ferries will sail to and from Duke Point terminal on one day next month.

B.C. Ferries, in a press release, advised travellers that the terminal will close completely March 5 for “upgrades to the ramp including replacement of the hydraulic valves and the control system.”

That day only, there will be sailings between Departure Bay and Tsawwassen, happening on a modified schedule. Vessels will sail from Departure Bay at 5:05 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. and from Tsawwassen at 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 1:10 p.m, 3:55 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

The last sailing of the day from Tsawwassen on March 4 is also being affected, as the 10:45 p.m. boat will go to Departure Bay instead of Duke Point.

Regular service between Duke Point and Tsawwassen will resume March 6.

“Every effort is being made to minimize the impact on travel,” noted the ferry company in the release.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Another B.C. First Nation plans to probe grounds of former residential school
Next story
New trades, technology school adds to B.C. NDP’s economic plan

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon speaks at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Photo: Jake Romphf/Black Press Media)
New B.C. Liberal party leader chats about life, Cloverdale, and politics

The site for the “Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex” on the Fairgrounds. Construction is set to begin this spring. (Image via surrey.ca)
Brenda Locke calls out Doug McCallum over costs associated with Cloverdale Arena delays

Kashif Ramzan, 42, sentenced to two years less one day in jail followed by three years probation after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Bogus Surrey modelling photographer to serve 2 years less a day for sex assaults

(Delta Police Department photo)
Crime down overall in Delta last year