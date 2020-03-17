Drugs, firearms seized from trio of Surrey homes

South Surrey residence in 16300-block of 28 Avenue among those searched

Surrey RCMP seized a multitude of drugs and firearms last week, during a search of three residences, including one in South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police seized drugs and firearms from a pair of homes last week, including one in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, a trio of search warrants were executed on March 12.

“Surrey RCMP Drugs Unit, with the assistance of the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team, Community Response Unit, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, and Criminal Investigative Services, searched three residences in relation to ongoing investigations into drug trafficking,” the release states.

“Two associated residences were searched, one in the 16300-block of 28 Avenue in South Surrey, and the second in the 7000-block of 131 Street in Newton. Four suspects were identified and released pending further investigation.”

During the search, investigators seized $8,000 cash; a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition; tactical vests; suspected fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, Oxycontin and methamphetamines; cutting agents; a money counter; packaging material, believed to be for street sale of drugs; and, multiple cellphones.

At a third home, in the 12500-block of Pinewood Crescent – searched as a part of an ongoing project targeting drug trafficking and property crime in the Whalley/City Centre area – six further suspects were identified and released pending further investigation.

That search yielded three firearms with ammunition; suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl; soft body armour; and approximately $3,000 cash, the release states.

“The illicit drug trade brings with it the possibility of violent acts within our community,” Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins said in the release.

“We acknowledge the invaluable role that information received from the public played in enabling these seizures, and encourage everyone to keep on reporting suspicious activity in their neighbourhood as we all have our responsibility when it comes to safety.”

