Jay Razon. (Facebook image)

Drowning victim fondly remembered

Immigration consultant Jay Atienza Razon, who worked out of Newton, drowned in a kayaking accident March 29

A Vancouver man who founded Dream Canada Immigration in Surrey is remembered by friends as “an amazing leader, an innovator and a great people person.

“He will surely be missed by a lot of people,” reads a Facebook message posted by BATA Sports, which stands for Basketball Athletes Training and Assisting destitute children.

Immigration consultant Jay Atienza Razon, who worked out of an office in Newton, drowned in a kayaking accident March 29 at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby

His last Facebook post says that besides being an immigration consultant Razon, 64, was a civil engineer, a nurse, and aspired to be a lawyer. He was married in 2006.

His celebration of life was on April 10 with a mass the following day at St. Matthew’s Parish in Surrey.

Tom Choy said Razon “left the world a little better with his own humble contributions of his love and compassion.”

Wrote Pat Alparaque, “We will greatly miss this young man so full of energy, vibrancy, life, love and compassion.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
