Drivers rant about ICBC deficit on social media

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion as ‘massive growth’ in injury claims costs piles up. (Black Press files)

Over the weekend, B.C’s public auto insurer had confirmed that its losses are accelerating due to “massive growth” in injury claims.

ICBC forecasted a deficit of $1.3 billion by the end of this fiscal year which prompted many drivers to take to social media and vent out their frustrations.

Earlier today, Monday, Jan. 29, it was announced that ICBC is overhauling the system as it will cap minor injury awards and review insurance deductibles.

Some drivers were straightforward with their thoughts.

ICBC's a mess. This was made very clear by Attorney-General David Eby in press conference this morning. #bcpoli #icbc Those of us with car insurance, even with no claims in more than 20 years, see rates go up each year. — Frank Bucholtz (@frank_bucholtz) January 29, 2018

Leadership candidate for the BC Liberal party, Dianne Watts, had her say on Twitter as well.

The recent issues around ICBC only reinforce that we cannot go into the next election led by voices from the past. Dianne Watts will give us the strong, experienced and winning leadership we need to reconnect with British Columbians right across the province. 2/3 — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) January 29, 2018



