A photo of the crash on Highway 7 near Lake Errock. Facebook photo.

DriveBC: Highway 7 closed, again, following crash near Deroche Bridge

Reports of crash involving semi-truck and dumptruck by Lake Errock

Highway 7 is now closed, again, this time following a vehicle crash near Deroche Bridge, east of Mission.

DriveBC announced the closure just after 8:30 a.m., Dec. 1, stating there is no detour available and an assessment is in progress.

“Expect major delays.”

Others on social media reported a crash 15 minutes earlier near Lake Errock involving a semi-truck and a dump truck.

The Highway was already closed for a short time this morning following a mudslide east of Agassiz, but was reopened to single-lane traffic shortly afterwards.

Multiple people have reported large potholes causing damage to vehicles along this stretch of this morning.

