COVID-19

Downtown Surrey BIA kick starts meal program to help restaurants, hospital workers

Association budgeted $3,000 for the first meals

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is partnering with the Surrey Hospital Foundation and restaurants in the area for a meal program.

The DSBIA, according to a release Wednesday (March 25), has “designed a rapid response program to help struggling restaurant businesses in its region at the same time saying thank you to the employees working long hours at Surrey Memorial Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response, March 6, 2020

Elizabeth Model, DSBIA CEO, told the Now-Leader that the association’s staff phoned most of its membership for restaurants that are open, available for delivery and have the capacity to deliver and handle this.

Through that, Model said the DSBIA budgeted $3,000 to kick start the meal program.

The meals will be purchased from the participating restaurants in the hospital district, “thereby supporting the struggling local businesses as well as thanking the hospital staff,” the release reads.

Model said that so far, the four restaurants that are set up for delivery and are open seven days a week, “are committed to longer hours in order to service nighttime and early morning workers.”

“We know, and we understand, that it’s really tough time for everybody right now, but our frontline workers really need, and our first responders, have to be supported in the efforts that they’re making with their life,” Model said. “Yes, they’re paid for what they do, but also it’s the heart and soul of the community.”

Jane Adams, Surrey Hospital Foundation president and CEO, said the foundation will be administering the program, adding the program shows the outpouring of support shown to the Surrey Memorial team is indicative of the love the city has for its hospital.

“Health care workers are a precious and finite resource,” Adams said. “Hospitalized COVID-19 patients need supportive care delivered by highly specialized teams. It’s heart-warming to see how quickly both the DSBIA and our neighbours in the food and restaurant business jumped at the chance to help our front-line people.”

READ ALSO: ‘A finite resource’: Surrey Hospital Foundation creates COVID-19 response fund, March 24, 2020

Model added, “We know that the hundreds of employees of the hospital; doctors, nurses, office staff, cleaning crews, clerks, respiratory therapists are working extremely long hours under very stressful conditions. Buying a meal for one of these incredible employees is a small way of saying thanks for their dedication to care provision.”

According to the DSBIA, just $20 will purchase meals for two workers.

For businesses interested in participating, they can email yolanda.bouwman@fraserhealth.ca.

The Surrey Hospital Foundation also has created a COVID-19 Response Fund that can be found at surreyhospitalfoundation.com/covid19. It’s mean to help purchase equipment for COVID-19 care as well as health and wellness initiatives for frontline workers.

READ ALSO: White Rock restaurateurs finding light during ‘dark time’ of COVID-19 pandemic, March 25, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off
Next story
‘Car accidents still happen’: Blood clinic in Surrey busy again, but more donors sought

Just Posted

Thousands of Surrey residents believed stranded in India’s 21-day lockdown

Total lockdown imposed in attempt to thwart virus from spreading among population of 1.3 billion people

Q&A: Surrey’s Andrea Taylor on violin, jamming with Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift memories

She conducts with Surrey Youth Orchestra, among other gigs

COVID-19 case diagnosed at White Rock care home

Provincial health officer announces Evergreen Heights resident affected

‘Car accidents still happen’: Blood clinic in Surrey busy again, but more donors sought

Walk-in appointments are not available during COVID-19 pandemic, so book online first at blood.ca

Downtown Surrey BIA kick starts meal program to help restaurants, hospital workers

Association budgeted $3,000 for the first meals

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

COVID-19: Latex gloves, paper towel and wipes are not flushable, local authorities warn

Improper flushing can clog and damage a community’s septic and sewer systems

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Most Read