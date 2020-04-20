‘Don’t let your teens have fires on the beach,’ White Rock fire service urges parents

Crews were called to four bonfires in one night last week

Putting out fires is, of course, the primary function of White Rock Fire Rescue service.

But in this case, they’re working to douse the flames before the match is even struck.

In a post on the City of White Rock’s media page Monday, the fire service urged parents not to allow their teenagers to have fires on the beach.

The plea was issued after four separate fires were started on the beach overnight Thursday, April 16.

Firefighters need to be on standby for genuine emergencies right now, fire chief Phil Lemire said in the release.

Not only that, but crews need to keep physically distant from people for their own safety.

Responding to groups of people starting fires on the beach also takes resources away from critical matters, the release continues.

Anyone who sees a fire, or has another emergency, is advised to call 9-1-1. For more about White Rock Fire Rescue, visit whiterockcity.ca/fire

firefightersWhite Rock