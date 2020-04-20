White Rock Fire Rescue Services is urging parents to talk to their teenagers after crews responded to four separate bonfires on the beach April 16. (Black Press Media files)

‘Don’t let your teens have fires on the beach,’ White Rock fire service urges parents

Crews were called to four bonfires in one night last week

Putting out fires is, of course, the primary function of White Rock Fire Rescue service.

But in this case, they’re working to douse the flames before the match is even struck.

In a post on the City of White Rock’s media page Monday, the fire service urged parents not to allow their teenagers to have fires on the beach.

The plea was issued after four separate fires were started on the beach overnight Thursday, April 16.

Firefighters need to be on standby for genuine emergencies right now, fire chief Phil Lemire said in the release.

Not only that, but crews need to keep physically distant from people for their own safety.

Responding to groups of people starting fires on the beach also takes resources away from critical matters, the release continues.

Anyone who sees a fire, or has another emergency, is advised to call 9-1-1. For more about White Rock Fire Rescue, visit whiterockcity.ca/fire

firefightersWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says
Next story
B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Train hits semi in Port Kells

Semi driver suffers only minor injuries

With glowing heart, Surrey’s largest hotel shows love for frontline workers

Closed since March, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel could reopen in early June

Plane towing ‘thank you’ banner set to soar above White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital

Gesture of appreciation for health-care workers made by Lower Mainland pub owner

‘Don’t let your teens have fires on the beach,’ White Rock fire service urges parents

Crews were called to four bonfires in one night last week

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 20: Police, bylaw officers can issue $2,000 tickets for reselling, price gouging

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

Most Read