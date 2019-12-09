TransLink SkyTrain. (Black Press Media)

Don’t expect extra bus service during impending SkyTrain strike, CMBC says

Full SkyTrain shutdown is scheduled to start Tuesday morning

Metro Vancouver buses won’t be running on a more frequent schedule during the planned SkyTrain strike on Tuesday.

The news came Monday from the Coast Mountain Bus Company president, who said the bus system isn’t meant to handle the additional increase.

In a statement, Michael McDaniel said “operational constraints and labour considerations” would prevent buses from running any more often than usual.

CUPE 7000, the union which represents 900 SkyTrain attendants who run the Expo and Millenium lines, has said its workers will go on strike come 5 a.m. Tuesday morning if no agreement is reached.

Regular service will resume after the strike at 5 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company just negotiated its way out of its own strike, as a last-minute deal was reached at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, just as full shutdown of the system was scheduled to start. Unifor, which represents the bus workers, said they ratified the deal last week.

READ MORE: SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

READ MORE: ‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New caller ID verification program expected to protect Canadians from ‘spoof’ calls
Next story
No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog

Just Posted

Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan said the ‘brand new hospital’ will be built near Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Four ‘Nutcracker’ shows in Surrey on Royal City company’s 30th-year tour

This year’s cast features more than 70 dancers, including 18 from Surrey

White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Donors received a certificate Sunday marking their purchase of a pier plank

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Surrey

Incident happened at the 160 Street and 24 Avenue intersection

Plans for new Surrey hospital to be updated Monday

News conference announced by Premier Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix

VIDEO: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

74% of 911 calls are from cellphones, so know your location: E-Comm

Cell tower triangulation generally only narrows location down to the block someone is calling from

No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog

Police acted properly when they responded to the first reports of the boy being in distress

320 years since the ‘Big One’ doesn’t mean it’s overdue: B.C. professor

‘It could happen today, tomorrow or 100 years from now’

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Most Read