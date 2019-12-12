Santa stopped by the Surrey Christmas Bureau on Dec. 11 to drop off donations with the charity’s executive director Lisa Werring following a ‘deplorable’ theft that saw three computers and $6,000 in gift cards stolen from the Whalley toy depot. (Photo: Twitter)

Donations pour in after grinchy theft from Surrey Christmas Bureau

London Drugs, Guildford Town Centre among those to step up to help the Surrey charity

Christmas spirit is alive and well in Surrey after thousands of dollars of gift cards and laptops were stolen from the Surrey Christmas Bureau early Wednesday morning.

The community sprung into action within a matter of hours, with donations pouring in from locals as well as businesses.

Both London Drugs and Guildford Town Centre donated $6,000 in gift cards to the charity, with Santa himself delivering the donation from the mall to the toy depot.

Central City Shopping Centre has also indicated it will be contributing and a singer named Blake Elliott (known as mister Blake) presented a $10,000 cheque to the bureau on a local radio show.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity and love that we have been shown today,” the Surrey Christmas Bureau tweeted Wednesday evening. “To each and every one of you that donated, called, helped us fix our doors, brought sandwiches, coffee and hugs, thank you all so very much.”

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer of London Drugs, said the company decided to help soon after hearing about the unfortunate theft.

“Many of our employees call Surrey home. We love to take care of the community, because it’s been so generous to us over the years,” he told the Now-Leader. “It’s unfortunate that events like this continue to happen, and it’s head-scratching why some people are so evil this time of year. We’re just so thankful to be able to help.”

The theft was first discovered by police shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11). It’s believed that roughly $6,000 in gift cards and three laptops were stolen.

“Somebody had kicked in our back door and got in. The break-in happened sometime shortly after 6 a.m.,” said Lisa Werring, the charity’s executive director, early Wednesday morning. “While we were already struggling for teen gifts, now we basically don’t have any. All the gift cards coming in for teenagers have been taken. It’s absolutely devastating.”

Surrey RCMP Inspector Gurmakh Parmar described the theft as “deplorable.”

“I encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact police and help ensure we can support those that support the vulnerable in our community,” Parmar added.

READ MORE: Surrey Christmas Bureau calls for donations to meet ‘increasing need’

The charity had already been struggling to meet demand this holiday season, resulting in a call for donations in late November to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

Werring said late last month that more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children had already signed up for help and more are registering every day.

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-191430.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found safe

Just Posted

SURREY EVENTS: ‘Spirit of Bollywood’ show at Bell and more

Concerts, theatre shows, Christmas events and more in our weekly events guide

Donations pour in after grinchy theft from Surrey Christmas Bureau

London Drugs, Guildford Town Centre among those to step up to help the Surrey charity

The Surrey Hospice Society’s Toolbox thrift store reopens in Cloverdale

Before she fell ill, Janet Child revamped second-hand tool store

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found safe

Stephen Donnelly had gone missing around 3 p.m. on Dec. 10

OUR VIEW: Surrey MPs not paid to ‘stay out of it’

Surrey MP Ken Hardie demonstrates capacity for independent thought

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Burnaby man charged with sexual assault after multiple groping incidents

The first incident happened on April 12 when a teenage girl was groped from behind

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read