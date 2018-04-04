Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

An Abbotsford Police truck was involved in a collision on Wednesday afternoon at Townline Road and Wheel Avenue after reports came in of a domestic assault in progress. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A police incident Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford began with reports of a domestic assault in progress and ended with a collision and the arrest of a suspect who had numerous warrants.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said calls came in at about 12:20 p.m. that a woman was being assaulted in the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Witnesses further reported that a man was dragging the victim into a car, a 2005 Chevy Malibu.

As police arrived on the scene, the car sped off. Police followed in pursuit, deployed a spike belt near Townline Road and Wheel Avenue and boxed in the suspect vehicle, which then collided with a police truck.

The 22-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody facing several charges: forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threatening and breach of a no-contact order.

Bird said the man had numerous outstanding warrants, including for threatening and assault.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman known to the suspect, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bird said no cops were injured and the police truck sustained minor damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.