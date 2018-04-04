An Abbotsford Police truck was involved in a collision on Wednesday afternoon at Townline Road and Wheel Avenue after reports came in of a domestic assault in progress. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

Incident occurs Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford

A police incident Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford began with reports of a domestic assault in progress and ended with a collision and the arrest of a suspect who had numerous warrants.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said calls came in at about 12:20 p.m. that a woman was being assaulted in the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Witnesses further reported that a man was dragging the victim into a car, a 2005 Chevy Malibu.

As police arrived on the scene, the car sped off. Police followed in pursuit, deployed a spike belt near Townline Road and Wheel Avenue and boxed in the suspect vehicle, which then collided with a police truck.

The 22-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody facing several charges: forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threatening and breach of a no-contact order.

Bird said the man had numerous outstanding warrants, including for threatening and assault.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman known to the suspect, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bird said no cops were injured and the police truck sustained minor damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’
Next story
Boat catches fire at Vancouver marina

Just Posted

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Public meeting today about gypsy moth spraying in North Surrey

Provincial officials say trapping and monitoring revealed a growing population across 46.5 hectares in Surrey

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Changes coming to North Delta Family Day

The revitalized festivities will include a dunk tank, if enough participants can be found

VIDEO: Surrey stacked with track talent from local club

Universal Athletics Club coach discusses passion for teaching some of Surrey’s finest, despite challenging track change

Firefighters see huge increase in medical calls

Langley City firefighters are heading out to 2,000 per cent more medical calls than 17 years ago.

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Service dogs in search of homes

Non-profit group looking for homes to raise pups to help autistic children.

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read