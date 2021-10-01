A dog-owner and dog walks along the White Rock promenade. Dogs are once again allowed along the paved walkway, until March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Dogs once again welcome on White Rock promenade

Leashed dogs allowed along waterfront – but not on pier – until March 31

Leash up your four-legged friend – dogs are once again welcome along White Rock’s promenade.

On Friday, the City of White Rock issued a reminder for pet owners that leashed dogs are allowed on the promenade from Oct. 1 until March 31.

The annual six-month stretch during whichdogs are permitted to be on the waterfront pathway began with a pilot project in 2019, and was made permanent the following year, for the same six off-season months. Dogs are still not allowed on the White Rock Pier itself at any time.

Dogs are allowed in Memorial Park, just off Marine Drive, the city noted. As well, the city’s notice added that dogs in White Rock must be leashed and licenced, and dog owners must pick up after their pets.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
City of White RockDogs

