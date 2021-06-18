Dog dies in truck fire under Alex Fraser Bridge

No people were injured in blaze that consumed two semi-trucks around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 17

Emergency crews responded to a large truck fire under the Alex Fraser Bridge around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Christine Tobias/Twitter photo)

Police and firefighters in Delta responded to a large truck fire under the Alex Fraser Bridge Thursday evening.

In an email, Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said police received multiple calls around 8:20 p.m. on June 17 and attended the 8200-block of Swenson Way, where they found two semi-trucks engulfed in flames on the property of a storage company.

A truck operator on scene tried to rescue a dog that was inside the cab of one of the trucks, but was unsuccessful due to the size of the fire.

“No people are believed to be injured as a result of the fire,” Leykauf said.

Delta Fire worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze. There was significant property damage, however traffic in the area was not affected.



