Dog dies in truck fire under Alex Fraser Bridge

Police and firefighters in Delta responded to a large truck fire under the Alex Fraser Bridge Thursday evening.
In an email, Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said police received multiple calls around 8:20 p.m. on June 17 and attended the 8200-block of Swenson Way, where they found two semi-trucks engulfed in flames on the property of a storage company.
A truck operator on scene tried to rescue a dog that was inside the cab of one of the trucks, but was unsuccessful due to the size of the fire.
“No people are believed to be injured as a result of the fire,” Leykauf said.
Delta Fire worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze. There was significant property damage, however traffic in the area was not affected.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter