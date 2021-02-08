Do you know this man? Surrey police say he’s a suspect in violent assault in Whalley

Surrey RCMP are asking for help identifying this man suspected of being involved in an assault with a weapon outside a business in the area of 101 Avenue and King George Boulevard on Oct. 17, 2020. (Surrey RCMP)

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a violent assault in Whalley last October that sent two people to hospital.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon outside a business in the area of 101 Avenue and King George Boulevard shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020. They found two people who had been assaulted by an unknown man. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 35 to 40 years old, 5’7 tall, slim build, tattoo near his right eye, with dark ear-length hair, wearing a red baseball cap, grey sweater and black shorts.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has information about this incident, to contact the police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp