District names future Sullivan-area elementary school

The Surrey Board of Education has voted to name the future school, located near 148 Street and 58 Avenue, Snokomish Elementary School following input from the Semiahmoo First Nation and Chief Harley Chappell. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A future school in Surrey’s Sullivan neighbourhood will be named Snokomish Elementary School.

During Wednesday (Sept. 15) board meeting, superintendent Jordan Tinney recent engagement on the district’s school-naming policies and the protocols for naming schools, adding it’s “always a challenge” to get names.

READ ALSO: Naming schools after settler, historical figure ‘can be quite problematic’: Surrey school district, June 11, 2021

Tinney said in ongoing discussions with the Semiahmoo First Nation and Chief Harley Chappell, things to consider when naming a new school site are: appropriate translations of ideas, considering traditional place names and making names of significance.

When it comes to the future school site at 148 Street and 58 Avenue, Tinney said the nation and Chappell proposed the name Snokomish.

A report from the school-naming committee says the “pronunciation is on the first syllable distinct from the term Snohomish that we often hear south of the border.”

The report adds, Snokomish was a community from the area around the school and down into the flats to the south.

It notes the Snokomish “were greatly reduced by smallpox and influenza. As Chief Chappell understands it, the survivors were at risk from northern nations, so they joined with the Semiahmoo and the Kwantlen peoples.”

The recommendation for the name is the result of ongoing collaboratio and a “very thorough archeological study” done by the Semiahmoo First Nation.

The motion to name the school Snokomish passed unanimously.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

EducationIndigenous