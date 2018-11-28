Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Did you get a test emergency alert from the B.C. government?

Emergency Preparedness BC tests its public alert system at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide initiative to test the system that sends out warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Test alerts were supposed to appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network.

This second test comes after some British Columbians reported getting the text message late, or not at all, during the first test back in May.

Radio and TV stations also ran the tests.

Alert Ready, the company behind the alert system, issued a list of reasons online why some could not receive the alert on their phone including phone compatibility and wireless carriers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police incident in White Rock locks down high school

Just Posted

City of Surrey’s debt nowhere near McCallum’s figure of $514M

2017 documents show debt of $267M; Gill says McCallum’s discrepancy ‘absolutely shamefully wrong’

Police incident in White Rock locks down high school

Police cars reportedly rammed, suspect in custody

White Rock firefighters prep for annual Christmas brekkie

Crew to host Breakfast with Santa at Pacific Avenue hall on Dec. 1

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

White Rock Whalers raise hundreds for cancer research; beat Surrey Knights 5-3

Expansion PJHL squad held its own Hockey Fights Cancer night Saturday at Centennial Arena

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. man pleads guilty to hunting from vehicle, other Wildlife Act charges

James Wiens pleaded guilty to baiting an animal, feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife and hunting from a motorvehicle.

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Lower Mainland highway crews prepare for a winter of heavy rain, wind

Mainroad Group gets ready for predicted ‘El Nino’ winter

Most Read