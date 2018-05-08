Andrew Wilkinson and Dianne Watts spar in the B.C. Liberals’ last leadership debate, Jan. 30, 2018. (Black Press files)

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Former Surrey mayor and MP Dianne Watts raised and spent $1,147,907 in the recent B.C. Liberal leadership campaign, outspending her rivals as she finished a close second in the February vote.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson raised $734,156 in his successful bid for the leadership, the third highest total. He was outspent by Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, who reported raising $675,919 and spending $987,206, the biggest budget after Watts, Elections B.C. spending disclosures show.

Wilkinson’s biggest donors were Vancouver philanthropist Darlene Poole and investment dealer Peter Brown, giving $25,000 each.

Watts led the contest on four of the five voting rounds announced at a downtown Vancouver hotel Feb. 4, before being overtaken by Wilkinson with second- and third-choice ballots in the final round. The party used a weighted vote system, with 100 points for each of B.C.’s 87 constituencies to balance the influence of more populated urban communities.

Lee, a rookie MLA elected last summer, finished a surprisingly strong third in the contest.

RELATED: Video, results of B.C. Liberal leadership vote

Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong was the fourth biggest spender at $622,790, $490,020 of it raised for the contest to replace former premier Christy Clark.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone, who dropped off after finishing fourth in the initial round of first-choice voting by party members, did not file his disclosure in time for the Elections B.C. report.

Watts was heavily supported by corporate sponsors, reporting $832,800 from corporations and $314,000 from individuals. Her largest donors were Super Save Disposal and Woodbridge Properties, which gave $100,000 each.

Lee’s largest donor was himself, with $35,000 put to his own campaign. Vancouver businessman Peter Armstrong gave $25,000 to Lee’s team.

Wilkinson’s donations were roughly evenly split between corporations and individuals, with $327,958 from individuals and $320,950 from corporations and another $52,260 from unincorporated commercial sources.

De Jong’s donations show a similar split, with $263,630 from individuals and $201,680 from corporations.

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan reported total funds raised of $131,006 and spending of $130,943. He was first off the ranked ballot when results were revealed from online voting.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier, who bowed out early after testing his leadership support, reported raising $68,291 from donors including Encana and the B.C. New Car Dealers Association, and spending $75,949.

Terrace resident Lucy Sager, who did not take part in the party’s leadership debate tour, reported raising $9,865 and spending $8,684.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal
Next story
B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11

Surrey RCMP open house kicks off Police Week this Saturday

Annual event welcomes Air 1 helicopter, ERT and more to squad’s main detachment, starting at noon

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant Victoria woman files law suit after birth control recall

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Buyers hope for court win in Lower Mainland condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Most Read