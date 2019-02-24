Despite bylaws, dogs walk White Rock Promenade

White Rock artist counted more than 100 dogs on the walkway on Sunday

Ric Wallace says he saw more than 100 dogs on the White Rock Promenade on Sunday. (Ric Wallace photo)

White Rock artist Ric Wallace says he counted more than 100 dogs on the promenade on Sunday, (Feb.17) despite the fact that pups won’t actually be permitted to walk the waterfront path for another eight months.

White Rock communications assistant Kaelin Nelson told Peace Arch News via email that although bylaw officers have seen an increase in the number of dogs on the promenade during their regular patrols, bylaw officers have not written any tickets to the offenders.

“Bylaw officers have not issued any fines, but have given 24 warnings to people bringing their dogs on the promenade within the last two weeks,” Nelson wrote to PAN. “Bylaw officers are notifying people that the new bylaw starts October 1, 2019.”

Nelson said that the city’s bylaw department has not received any complaints – via its bylaw phone line – regarding dogs on the promenade in the past two weeks.

Feb. 11, City of White Rock council voted unanimously in favour of a trail program that would allow dogs on the promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31.