Deltassist’s North Delta office, located at 9097 Scott Road. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Deltassist getting $10K in anti-racism funding

Non-profit one of 36 across B.C. getting funding boost through Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network

Deltassist Family & Community Services is among three dozen community organizations getting a share of $372,500 in provincial anti-racism funding.

The province announced on Friday (April 16) that it is providing additional funding to the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to support local anti-racism initiatives in 57 communities around B.C.

“Racism is real and it’s pervasive in our communities. We must take action to combat racism in our local communities,” Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives Rachna Singh said in a press release. “Our government is increasing funding for the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to empower British Columbians to identify and help stamp out discrimination.”

The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network delivers co-ordinated services by connecting communities with the information, supports and training they need to respond to and prevent future incidents of racism and hate, according to the press release. Recently, the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network created multilingual videos to promote what to do if someone witnesses or is the victim of a hate crime.

Each of the 36 organizations will receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to address a recent increase in racism — especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate — during the COVID-19 pandemic. This one-time funding increase will enable communities to engage in additional projects that provide anti-racism resources and support.

Deltassist Family and Community Services is getting $10,000 to develop a social media administrator and moderator training curriculum aimed at helping local social media community spaces improve their capacity to respond to online racism and hate, to offer workshops on active witnessing and bystander intervention, and to refine community response protocol to incidents of racism.

Meanwhile, Multilingual Orientation Service Association for Immigrant Communities (MOSAIC), a non-profit settlement organization with offices in Surrey, is also receiving $10,000 to help tackle racism in Surrey and White Rock.

MOSAIC will be using the funding to expand membership, engage local governments, review and update racism and hate protocols and hold a community forum for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

READ MORE: Organization receives $10K from B.C. government to tackle racism in Surrey, White Rock

SEE ALSO: Delta police respond to rising number of hate crimes

SEE ALSO: 'Racially motivated' incidents on the rise in B.C's 4th largest city: police


Delta

