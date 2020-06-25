Delta’s spray parks to open this week

The water will turn on at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26

The Ladner Rotary splash park in Memorial Park. (City of Delta photo)

Delta spray parks are set to reopen at the end of this week.

The City of Delta will be turning on the taps at Annieville Park, North Delta Social Heart Plaza, Memorial Park and Diefenbaker Park at 3:30 p.m. this Friday (June 26).

To promote safe usage of the spray parks, the city is asking users follow guidelines posted at each site, which include practicing physical distancing of at least two metres, staying home if you or your children are feeling sick, washing or sanitizing your hands before and after use, and avoiding overcrowding.

The city advises that spray park equipment will not be sanitized, and that guests use the parks at their own risk.

