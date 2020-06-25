The Ladner Rotary splash park in Memorial Park. (City of Delta photo)

Delta’s spray parks to open this week

The water will turn on at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26

Delta spray parks are set to reopen at the end of this week.

The City of Delta will be turning on the taps at Annieville Park, North Delta Social Heart Plaza, Memorial Park and Diefenbaker Park at 3:30 p.m. this Friday (June 26).

To promote safe usage of the spray parks, the city is asking users follow guidelines posted at each site, which include practicing physical distancing of at least two metres, staying home if you or your children are feeling sick, washing or sanitizing your hands before and after use, and avoiding overcrowding.

The city advises that spray park equipment will not be sanitized, and that guests use the parks at their own risk.

RELATED: Delta council approves plan to reopen city facilities (June 4, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s spray parks and outdoor pools will be open this summer (June 10, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Big Splash water park set to open on Canada Day (June 24, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.
Next story
MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Just Posted

Harness racing set to return to Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs

Surrey track to host live racing again come September

Falling tree leads to death of over a dozen young herons in Tsawwassen

Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says soil instability caused deforestation in the area to blame

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 25: Weigh in on park closure, grant to help grads and post-secondary students announced

Delta’s spray parks to open this week

The water will turn on at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26

Province investing in 181 new childcare spaces in Surrey

Spaces at four sites throughout the city

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

Cross-border newlyweds separated by COVID-19 pandemic

Peace Arch Park closure has couple wondering when they’ll hold each other again

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Most Read