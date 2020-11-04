Delta’s only extreme weather shelter to open tonight

Delta ‘s extreme weather shelter will be open tonight, offering respite from the rain and expected cold temperatures overnight.
Located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.), the shelter will be open from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, and each night thereafter until the extreme weather alert is lifted.
The shelter can sleep up to nine people, and guests are provided with coffee, breakfast, showers and laundry services.
Delta police will be providing rides to the shelter for those who need them.
This is the fourth year running for the weather shelter, which is the only one in Delta.
For more info on the shelter and other related services, visit delta.ca/services/social-planning/shelters.
editor@northdeltareporter.com
