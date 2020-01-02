Delta’s only extreme weather shelter to open tonight

The shelter is open 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.)

Delta’s only emergency weather shelter will be open tonight through the weekend as the region braces for a strong pacific storm expected to hit Metro Vancouver this afternoon.

The extreme weather shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly beginning Thursday night (Jan. 2), and is expected to remain open through to at least Monday. The shelter can sleep up to nine people, and guests are provided with coffee, breakfast, showers and laundry services.

Delta police will be providing rides to the shelter for those who need them.

This is the third year running for the weather shelter, located at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.). Last year the shelter was open for a total of 88 nights and saw 174 visits over the course of the winter.

For more info on the shelter and other related services, visit delta.ca/services/social-planning/shelters.

— with files from Grace Kennedy and Tricia Weel

