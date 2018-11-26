Delta’s only emergency weather shelter now open

This is the first time the shelter has been open this year

Delta’s only emergency weather shelter opened for the first time this winter on Sunday (Nov. 25) and will stay open until the wind and rain let up.

This is the second year running for the weather shelter, located at the Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.). Last year the shelter was open for 69 nights over the course of the winter.

The extreme weather shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on days when an extreme weather alert is called in Delta. There are nine beds in the shelter; coffee, breakfast and showers are provided.

The Ladner United Church is hoping to also have a washer and dryer available in the shelter — funding for the laundry set was approved in October, but it has yet to be installed.

Delta Police will be providing evening rides to the shelter for those who need them.



