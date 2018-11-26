The Ladner United Church is home to Delta’s only emergency weather shelter. (Google street view screen capture)

Delta’s only emergency weather shelter now open

This is the first time the shelter has been open this year

Delta’s only emergency weather shelter opened for the first time this winter on Sunday (Nov. 25) and will stay open until the wind and rain let up.

This is the second year running for the weather shelter, located at the Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave.). Last year the shelter was open for 69 nights over the course of the winter.

RELATED: Delta’s emergency weather shelter to reopen for second year

The extreme weather shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on days when an extreme weather alert is called in Delta. There are nine beds in the shelter; coffee, breakfast and showers are provided.

The Ladner United Church is hoping to also have a washer and dryer available in the shelter — funding for the laundry set was approved in October, but it has yet to be installed.

Delta Police will be providing evening rides to the shelter for those who need them.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man
Next story
Public information meeting coming for North Delta condo proposal

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest six people during Whalley raid

Police say no charges have yet been laid, as officers examine all evidence seized

MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Semiahmoo Totems win junior girls provincial volleyball title

After a string of second-place finishes, South Surrey team wins B.C. banner

Surrey trustees update policies related to cannabis, gender identity

Surrey school district is in process of ‘cleaning up’ and ‘revamping’ its policies, by way of a committe struck last year

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment

Craig James, Gary Lenz ask MLAs to reinstate them

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Local hops to be sourced by Molson for Chilliwack brewery

Fraser Valley hop farms in the spotlight as Molson Coors plans new Chilliwack brewery

UPDATED: Vancouver homicide victim identified as 87-year-old woman

A relative found Elizabeth Poulin in her apartment near Kingway Avenue and Kerr Street

Man acquitted in 2010 shooting death of Langley mom Mandy Johnson

Jason Himpfen went on trial for killing of Johnson, 22, in Abbotsford

Most Read