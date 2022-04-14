Delta’s new Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre now open to the public

(from left) Coun. Dan Copeland, Delta Heritage Society president Barbara Baydala, MP Carla Qualtrough, Mayor George Harvie, Maureen Husband, Coun. Dylan Kruger and Coun. Alicia Guichon unveil a plaque commemorating the opening of the Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre, located at 4450 Clarence Taylor Crescent, during the grand opening ceremony on Saturday, April 9. (James Smith photo)

Local dignitaries and heritage enthusiasts joined together on Saturday (April 9) for the long-delayed grand opening of the new Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre.

The Discovery Centre replaces the former Delta Museum and Archives, which was located in the historic Municipal Hall in Ladner Village.

The state-of-the-art Discovery Centre offers a blend of physical, virtual and interactive exhibits aimed at helping visitors to not only learn but engage with Delta’s history. Various kiosks around the centre allow guests to customize their tours and discover various artifacts.

Visitors will learn about the contributions of Delta’s pioneers and the importance of the area to farming and transportation. “Then and now” exhibits also show the growth of communities in Ladner, Tsawwassen and North Delta, an improvement over the old facility which focused largely on South Delta over a specific stretch of time.

“After being delayed, as many of our facilities have been, by the COVID-19 pandemic, for us on council and our community and our staff, it’s a very exciting day to finally open this facility to the public,” Mayor George Harvie said at Saturday’s grand opening.

“The Discovery Centre is aptly named after the late Douglas J. Husband to honour Doug’s incredible contributions to the preservation and awareness of Delts’a rich history. I’m so pleased member’s of Doug’s family are here with us today to celebrate this grand opening.”

Husband passed away in September of 2020 at the age of 82 following a lengthy illness. Prior to his death, Husband and his family and friends were invited to a small ceremony in May to dedicate the centre in his name.

“I am so pleased that Doug’s name will live on as part of this tremendous new facility, preserving his legacy for future generation,” Harvie said Saturday.

Husband’s wife, Maureen, took part in last weekend’s grand opening and spoke on behalf of the family.

“Finally we can get together and celebrate along with the Delta Heritage Society, the City of Delta and so many who over years contributed their time and energy to get to this moment. Doug’s greatest wish was that he would still be here to celebrate with us. Unfortunately, that was not to be,” Husband said.

”Moving on, we can honour and celebrate that the Discovery Centre, after many years of planning, has been appropriately placed in the heart of the civic centre, the hub that connects all of Delta. Now we have a permanent facility for all to learn our valuable heritage, heritage that has enabled Delta to be such a wonderful place to live and raise our families.”

The Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre, located at 4450 Clarence Taylor Crescent in Ladner, is free to visit and open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available on site.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaHeritagehistory