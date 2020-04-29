Delta’s Jolene Keith matched five numbers to win Daily Grand’s secondary prize in the April 20, 2020 draw. (British Columbia Lottery Corporation photo)

Delta woman wins $500,000 in Daily Grand lotto

Jolene Keith won the secondary prize in the Monday, April 20 draw after purchasing a ticket online

A Delta woman will be paying off the mortgage on her new home a lot quicker after winning $500,000 in last week’s Daily Grand lottery.

“I couldn’t believe it right away,” Jolene Keith said in a BCLC press release. “I had to put my phone down for a few minutes because I was shaking for a few minutes and it didn’t seem real.”

Keith was working from home on Tuesday, April 21 when she discovered she had matched five numbers in the previous night’s draw.

“My husband texted me saying he had won $10 on his tickets, so I checked mine. When I found out I won Daily Grand, I took a screenshot of the win and sent it to him and said, ‘I think I have you beat.’”

Keith opted to take the lump sum prize of $500,000 instead of $25,000 a year for life.

Keith bought her winning ticket online through playnow.com’s lottery subscription option, and has been buying her lottery tickets online for the last four years.

“I find buying online so much more convenient. It guarantees that I’ll never lose my ticket or the dog won’t eat them,” Keith said. “Before, my husband and I were bad at checking our lottery tickets when we went out to buy them.”

Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Draws take place on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 p.m. PST.


Delta

