Delta woman, in her 70s, killed in collision on Highway 17A

Police say both vehicles were travelling northbound when a sedan hit a farm vehicle from behind

A Delta woman in her 70s was killed in a two-vehicle collision between a sedan and a large farm vehicle late Friday (Oct. 1).

Police were called to the collision in the 4500-block of Highway 17A around 9:50 p.m., according to a release from Delta Police Department. It adds that B.C. Emergency Health Services were already trying to assist a driver involved in the crash when officers arrived.

Both vehicles were travelling northbound, just before Ladner Trunk Road, when the driver of the farm vehicle, “who was travelling very slowly,” was hit from behind by the driver of the sedan.

“Despite the best efforts of Emergency Health Services, the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cris Leykauf, Delta Police spokesperson. “Our condolences go out to her loved ones and friends.”

The driver of the farm vehicle, police said, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He was not physically injured.

The Delta Police Traffic Section was called out to the scene and is currently investigating. However, DPD says it is not commenting on possible causes of the collision.



