Delta to receive $77K for more electric vehicle charging stations

The federal funding will help expand Delta’s network of public charging stations by 20 in 2021

The City of Delta is receiving $77,250 from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for the installation of 20 electric vehicle charging stations at public facilities in the community, like this one outside the new North Delta Centre for the Arts. (James Smith photo)

The City of Delta is receiving $77,250 in federal funding for the installation of 20 electric vehicle charging stations at public facilities.

The funding, which comes via Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, will help build a community-wide expansion of electric vehicle charging stations — planned to be open to the public in 2021 — by covering close to 50 per cent of the total project costs.

“Investments in clean transportation are critical to building healthy, sustainable communities where we can thrive now and for generations to come. This investment will allow electric vehicles to become more feasible in our community as charging stations will be more readily available. I’m excited to see how this project will benefit our community of Delta and our environment,” Delta MP and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough said in a press release.

As part of the city’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, mayor and council recently endorsed an electric vehicle strategy to recognize their importance in reducing Delta’s carbon footprint, and several actions included in the strategy support increasing Delta’s public electric vehicle charging network.

“I want to thank the federal government as this funding goes a long way towards supporting Delta’s electric vehicle strategy, helping us create the infrastructure needed to encourage electric vehicles in our community. I appreciate working with our member of Parliament, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, and acknowledge her support towards Delta’s climate action goals and providing greener transportation options for residents as we work towards a net-zero future,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

