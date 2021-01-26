Delta seeks volunteers for anti-racism task force

Delta’s mayor and council are looking for volunteers to serve on the new Mayor’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion and Racism.

Recognizing the city’s role in combating racism, hate, and discrimination, the task force will work to ensure that the values of inclusion and diversity are reflected in Delta’s policies and in the community, according to a press release.

The task force — which will include Mayor George Harvie and councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger, as well as members of the community — will meet every other month to provide recommendations to council on actions and initiatives to support diversity and inclusion and combat racism and discrimination at the City of Delta and in the community at large.

“We take racism and discrimination very seriously at the City [of Delta] and this new task force is an important step in our work to ensure the values of diversity and inclusion are reflected in our organization and the community. I’m eager to get working with my colleagues to listen, learn and collaborate to recommend meaningful actions, while we work to oppose and eradicate racism wherever we find it,” Harvie said in a press release.

Council approved the formation of the task force at its regular meeting on Sept. 14, 2020.

Delta residents interested in sitting on this Mayor’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion and Racism are asked to submit a short bio highlighting their relevant experience, contact information and why they would like to serve, either by mail (Office of the City Clerk, Delta City Hall, 4500 Clarence Taylor Crescent, Delta, B.C., V4K 3E2) of by email (committeeclerk@delta.ca).

Application must be received by Friday, Feb. 12.

