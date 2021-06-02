The Delta School District held a ceremony at the school board office in Ladner Tuesday morning (June 1) to honour the 215 children found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops and all those impacted by the residential school system. Attendees hung 215 orange hearts on cedar trees planted this spring as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project, and placed children’s shoes around the central tree. (Delta School District photo)

The Delta School District held a ceremony at the school board office in Ladner Tuesday morning (June 1) to honour the 215 children found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops and all those impacted by the residential school system. Attendees hung 215 orange hearts on cedar trees planted this spring as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project, and placed children’s shoes around the central tree. (Delta School District photo)

Delta School District honours residential school victims

215 orange hearts were hung on cedar trees, with children’s shoes placed around the central tree

The Delta School District held a ceremony at the school board office in Ladner Tuesday morning to honour the 215 children found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops and all those impacted by the residential school system.

Knowledge Keeper Rose Geurin and members of the district’s Indigenous Education Department took part in a small, socially-distanced ceremony on June 1, hanging 215 orange hearts on cedar trees planted this spring as part of the district’s Giving Tree Project.

As well, attendees placed children’s shoes around the central cedar tree and Nathan Wilson, the district’s Indigenous cultural enhancement facilitator, led a group in drumming 215 beats, one for each child whose remains were found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“As we continue to learn the truth of our shared Canadian history, we felt it was important to have an event that would help us absorb what has just been revealed as well as help us all on the long hard journey towards reconciliation. The new curriculum is allowing this generation to learn about residential schools. There is still much work to do in educating the public. We are thinking about all the Indigenous families and the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc people at this time,” Diane Jubinville, district vice-principal – Indigenous education, said in a press release.

“For the next few weeks, we invite members of the community to add children’s shoes to the circle to commemorate the lives lost and to show respect to all those families whose lives were forever changed by the Indian residential school system.”

District staff are also being encouraged to wear orange this week and the district is encouraging community members to do the same.

RELATED: Flags across Delta at half-mast to honour victims of Kamloops residential school

On Monday, the district lowered flags at all schools and district sites to honour the lives of those 215 children, as well as in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools and the families whose lives were forever changed by the residential school system.

”As a district, we find the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of the former residential school in Kamloops utterly devastating, and recognize that this tragedy is far reaching, causing a wide range of difficult emotions for all of us. In particular, we raise our hands in respect to the Indigenous members of our community. Our hearts go out to the families and to all community members impacted by this news,” school board chair Val Windsor and district superintendent Doug Sheppard said in a joint statement issued Monday (May 31).

“While the recent discovery of the remains of the children in Kamloops is horrific, sadly it will not come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the atrocities of the residential school system. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada highlighted the experiences and stories from residential school survivors and the colonial impacts on Indigenous peoples across their homeland. As a country, it is important to realize that we need to continue to seek and share the truth of our shared Canadian history before any reconciliation can be achieved.

“As a district, we remain committed to the truth and reconciliation journey, and will continue to work with local Indigenous peoples, colleagues and communities across the province to ensure students and educators understand the broader story of residential schools in Canada and our colonial past.”

Noting June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, the district says staff and students will have the opportunity this month to honour and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nation, Metis and Inuit people.

As well, every week in June, the district’s Indigenous Education Department will be providing teaching resources and videos to all schools, including interviews with Indigenous role models to hear their stories.

“This is important learning for all of us,” Windsor and Sheppard said in their statement.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society is offering toll-free 24-hour telephone support for survivors and their families at 1 (866) 925-4419. The KUU-US Crisis Line Society’s 24-hour line is available at 1-800-588-8717.

RELATED: Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

SEE ALSO: U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

SEE ALSO: Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaIndigenous reconcilliationresidential schoolsSchools

Previous story
Surrey Board of Trade joins Canada-wide vaccine coalition
Next story
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

Just Posted

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Sign shows reopening-weekend events at Cloverdale Legion in 2016. (File photo)
Royal Canadian Legion ‘thankful’ for $1.5M in B.C. gov’t aid

Legion branches in B.C. have been navigating the current economic crisis

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank in 2020. The food bank, through the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, has launched a new summer food drive aimed to increase donations at a time of year when they tend to drop. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen launches new summer donation drive

Initiative aims to raise much needed food and money for Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Aarna Garg, 14, was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn. Aarna takes medication daily that police say she did not take with her.
Surrey RCMP look for missing 14-year-old

Aarna Garg was last seen June 1 at 3:45 p.m., leaving a home in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched for family of Surrey girl murdered in October, 2000

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

A bank robbery was thwarted by customers on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

Archbishop J. Michael Miller has formally apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver in the residential school system. (Archbishop J. Michael Miller/Facebook)
B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

Kamloops school where 215 children were found fell within historical border of Archdiocese of Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Volunteers work on a past year’s poppy fund activities at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on Gorge Road in Victoria. The provincial government announced $1.5 million in one-time funding for B.C. and Yukon legions on June 2 to help them stay open through the remainder of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government announces $1.5 million in pandemic relief for struggling Legion branches

Property tax exemption is what Legions really need, Victoria branch president says

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

The moment when the WHL draw gave the 11th spot in the first round of the 2021 draft to the Langley-based Vancouver Giants. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

WHL lottery results announced

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Most Read