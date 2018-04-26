Delta police will now be warning drivers of traffic enforcement once a week through their Twitter account. (Delta Police Department/Twitter)

Delta police to warn drivers of traffic enforcement

The first publicized enforcement starts today at the foot of Nordel Way

People who follow the Delta police’s new traffic Twitter account will get advance warning of traffic enforcement, the DPD announced today.

In what the DPD believes is a first in B.C., the department will be giving advance notice of traffic enforcement blitzes once a week over social media. The first publicized enforcement is happening today (April 26) at the foot of Nordel Way.

“Although Delta Police and other forces occasionally publicize enforcement efforts, we don’t think any other police force in B.C. has committed to giving the public a heads up on a regular basis,” said Staff-Sgt. Ryan Hall, who partly oversees the traffic unit, in a press release.

Some may find the move controversial, but Hall said it’s a reminder for driver’s that enforcement is taking place all the time.

“Part of the job of traffic officers is to ensure that the public is aware we’ll be out there – whether it’s Counterattack on a summer long weekend, or doing a distracted driving blitz the first week of school,” Hall said. “We’d like to expand those efforts year round, because people should be practicing good driving habits every week. And every minute of every day.”

“If we don’t hand out any tickets, because people have slowed down and are driving responsibly, that would be amazing,” he continued. “Because that means all our officers have observed is good driving behavior, and as a result no harm is coming to anyone who is on the road.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police cruiser crash closes part of Surrey’s King George Boulevard
Next story
VIDEO: Take a tour of the new $55.2-million Salish Secondary in North Clayton

Just Posted

VIDEO: Take a tour of the new $55.2-million Salish Secondary in North Clayton

Hundreds came out for the public open house on Wednesday night

Former Green Party leader involved in new civic slate Proudly Surrey

New party’s campaign launch set for April 26 at a Newton pub

Delta police to warn drivers of traffic enforcement

The first publicized enforcement starts today at the foot of Nordel Way

SIMPSON: Powerful placards best left out of tiny hands

Parents, stop trotting children out in front of reporters and TV cameras at protests and rallies

#GetHired at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair today

‘We contact companies that we know are either looking to hire’

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

$30-million-winning lotto ticket bought in Coquitlam

The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

VIDEO: Firefighters recognize 12-year-old’s fundraising efforts for fire victims

Chilliwack Fire Department surprise Chase Lloyd at school with a certificate of appreciation

VIDEO: Oldest longhouse in the Fraser Valley to be rebuilt in Chilliwack

Longhouse fundraising gala at Tzeachten Hall, May 5 puts spotlight on Indigenous art

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Most Read