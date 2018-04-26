Delta police to warn drivers of traffic enforcement

The first publicized enforcement starts today at the foot of Nordel Way

People who follow the Delta police’s new traffic Twitter account will get advance warning of traffic enforcement, the DPD announced today.

In what the DPD believes is a first in B.C., the department will be giving advance notice of traffic enforcement blitzes once a week over social media. The first publicized enforcement is happening today (April 26) at the foot of Nordel Way.

Enforcement alert – Delta Police will be doing traffic enforcement this morning at a high collision location in North Delta. That’s right, we’re alerting drivers in advance. We’re trying something new – more details later this AM. pic.twitter.com/KHP8nXEJCW — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) April 26, 2018

“Although Delta Police and other forces occasionally publicize enforcement efforts, we don’t think any other police force in B.C. has committed to giving the public a heads up on a regular basis,” said Staff-Sgt. Ryan Hall, who partly oversees the traffic unit, in a press release.

Some may find the move controversial, but Hall said it’s a reminder for driver’s that enforcement is taking place all the time.

“Part of the job of traffic officers is to ensure that the public is aware we’ll be out there – whether it’s Counterattack on a summer long weekend, or doing a distracted driving blitz the first week of school,” Hall said. “We’d like to expand those efforts year round, because people should be practicing good driving habits every week. And every minute of every day.”

“If we don’t hand out any tickets, because people have slowed down and are driving responsibly, that would be amazing,” he continued. “Because that means all our officers have observed is good driving behavior, and as a result no harm is coming to anyone who is on the road.”



