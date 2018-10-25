(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police remind drivers not to smoke pot and drive

A two-day roadblock blitz saw 900 drivers checked for impairment after legalization

Delta Police are reminding drivers to stay off the road after drinking or consuming cannabis, after a two-day blitz saw the DPD hand out five driving suspensions.

The blitz, which took place in Ladner and North Delta on Oct. 19 and 20, came only a few days after the legalization of marijuana. Officers with specialized training were on hand both nights to check 900 drivers for impairment.

“Nearly half of our frontline officers are now trained in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing,” said Sgt. Sukh Sidhu, head of the Delta Police Traffic Unit.

“And we also have Drug Recognition Experts available on every shift, who can gather evidence to support a criminal impaired charge.”

Over the course of the two days, officers handed out two 24-hour suspensions and impoundment s to drivers who were potentially impaired by drugs. One criminal investigation was undertaken for a driver who was suspected to be impaired by cannabis.

Police also handed out two three-day driving suspensions for those who blew in the warning range on the approved screening device for alcohol, and one 90-day suspension.

The DPD also ticketed five drivers with offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act. Four warnings were also handed out.

Delta police say they will be holding another counterattack blitz this weekend, and are asking drivers to find other ways home if they plan on consuming drugs or alcohol.

The police also released an infographic, explaining the process of what happens when a driver is pulled over after consuming cannabis.

 

Previous story
After 60 years, inclusivity is still the goal for Semiahmoo House Society

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP say two youth stabbed near Mac’s convenience store in Guildford

Police are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

After 60 years, inclusivity is still the goal for Semiahmoo House Society

Society continues to evolve with the community

The vinyl countdown: How 40,000 records ended up at a Surrey store

Newton’s Innovative Audio has become a go-to place for record collectors

South Surrey White Rock Oneness Gogos to hear about life in Kenya

Long-time volunteer Bonnie Gillis to give presentation to group

Back in the Saddle: What Surrey can expect from Doug McCallum 2.0

Are there strategies he’ll draw on from the past? Things he’ll do differently?

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read