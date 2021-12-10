Delta police recover $45K in missing packages, uncover theft ring

Two men were arrested as police executed a search warrant at a Surrey residence on Dec. 8

Delta police officers go through items seized from a suspected theft ring on Dec. 8, 2021. (Delta Police Department photo)

Two people were arrested and $45,000 in alleged stolen goods were seized this week as Delta police broke up a suspected theft ring.

According to a press release issued Friday morning (Dec. 10), the DPD received a report in early November from a delivery service of suspicious activity and missing shipments from a distribution facility located in Delta.

An investigation by the DPD’s crime reduction unit (CRU) revealed an alleged internal theft ring involving multiple delivery contractors. The stolen items would then be listed on Facebook Marketplace for resale.

The CRU’s investigation, which included covert surveillance, led to a residence in Surrey where it was believed stolen goods were being stored and sold.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), the CRU — with assistance from the DPD’s patrol support and violence suppression teams — executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a number of new items, including high-end consumer electronics, appliances, sporting goods and apparel. The total value of property seized was approximately $45,000.

“We know supply chains have experienced significant disruptions between the pandemic and then the floods. If people’s orders can make it through those hurdles, then those packages should get to their homes” DPD Chief Constable Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“I’m very pleased and proud that our officers were able to secure enough evidence to shut down this theft ring, and recover the stolen deliveries. It was a job well done.”

Police arrested two men while executing the warrant, who were later released pending further investigation.

The investigation is continuing today (Dec. 10) as police process the seized property.

Police expect charges of theft and trafficking property obtained by crime will be forwarded to Crown counsel in the near future.

