(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police holding meeting to address concerns after North Delta sexual assault

A woman was allegedly assaulted in the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of April 12

Delta Police are holding a meeting to address concerns stemming from a sexual assault in North Delta last month.

In a post to two North Delta-related Facebook pages this afternoon, DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said the department will be hosting a meeting to address the community’s concerns after a woman was sexually assaulted in the park near Sunbury Hall in the early hours of Thursday, April 12.

READ MORE: Public warned after alleged sexual assault in North Delta

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old, with short brown hair, a full beard and a thin-looking face. He is about 5’10” with a medium build and was wearing a black hoody and blue jeans.

According to Leykauf’s post, Mayor Lois Jackson and DPD Chief Neil Dubord will be joined by “major crimes investigators and other police personnel” to provide a brief update on the investigation and the steps police have taken to date. Leykauf said the meeting will include lots of time for questions at the end.

The community meeting will take place this Wednesday (May 9) at 6:30 p.m. at the North Delta Public Safety Building, located at 11375 84th Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and coffee and tea will be served.

– with files from Grace Kennedy


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria venue hires Consent Captain
Next story
Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

Just Posted

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton. A murder charge has been laid

One to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Upper bedroom was ‘totally consumed’ in fire at house in 14500-block of 17 Avenue

Surrey Board of Trade pulls events from Sheraton hotel

Hotel in Guildford behind picket lines since May 1

Findlay seeks Conservative nomination for 2019

Candidate in last year’s MP byelection hopes to build on local votes

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

B.C. giving TransLink board authority for development charges

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Most Read