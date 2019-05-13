Delta police issue warning after cyclist injured in Tsawwassen

The cyclist was struck at Highway 17 and 52nd Street on May 10 after crossing against the light

Delta police are reminding drivers and cyclists to be aware of one another after a cyclist was injured at a Tsawwassen intersection.

According to a DPD press release, a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Highway 17 and 52nd Street on Friday, May 10 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle had been stopped at a red light before proceeding westbound on Highway 17 when the light turned green. The vehicle struck the cyclist while they were attempting to cross the highway while heading north on 52nd Street, even though traffic on Highway 17 had the green light.

Fortunately, the accident occurred at a low speed. The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver and others who witnessed the incident remained at the scene. The DPD’s traffic unit attended to conduct the investigation.

“As the weather heats up and more cyclists are out on the streets, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind both cyclists and drivers to be aware and be mindful of each other,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “At an intersection cyclists can either ride with traffic, obeying lights and stop signs, or they may choose to dismount and act as a pedestrian, walking their bicycle across the intersection when safe to do so, according to lights and applicable signage.”



