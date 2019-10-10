(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating pair of suspicious fires in Tsawwassen

Fire damaged a trio of abandoned houses on 8A Avenue Oct. 7, and one of them again on Oct. 10

Delta police are investigating a pair of suspicious house fires in Tsawwassen this week.

Police and firefighters were called to a residence at 5375 8A Ave. at around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. When emergency crews arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames, with the neighbouring residence at 5385 Ave. also suffering significant fire damage. A third property at 5361 8A Ave. suffered damage to its eastern side, likely due to the heat of the blaze. All of the houses impacted by the fire were vacant and slated for demolition.

Neighbouring residences were also evacuated for a time due to risk of the fire spreading.

“Police believe these fires are suspicious in nature,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Officers are still looking to speak with witnesses from this night, particularly a male seen on a bike by several witnesses.”

Emergency crews were again dispatched to 8A Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. This time it was one of the houses damaged in the previous fire — specifically 5361 8a Ave. — that was ablaze. Once again, the property was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Fortunately no adjacent buildings were affected and there were no reported injuries.

“A second suspicious fire this week in Tsawwassen is very concerning to police,” Leykauf said. “Delta police are actively pursuing tips and other investigative avenues, and have devoted considerable resources to this matter.”

Police will be increasing patrols in Tsawwassen due to these incidents.

Authorities do not believe that either the Oct. 7 or Oct. 10 fires are linked to a fire that destroyed a Ladner tattoo shop on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Delta police investigating suspicious fire in Ladner

“We understand there may be some concern in Delta with the recent fire in Ladner, but officers wish to reassure the community that they do not believe the fire at the abandoned Tsawwassen residences is linked to the recent fire at the tattoo shop in Ladner,” Leykauf said.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of the fires on Oct. 7 or Oct. 10.

“If you were in the area … and believe you saw something that may be of interest to police, or if you have dash cam video, please call 604-946-4411,” Leykauf said. Callers are asked to quote file 19-23136.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


