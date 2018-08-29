(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating indecent act in Sunshine Hills

A man alledgedly exposed himself to a woman in Sunshine Hills Park Tuesday

Delta police are investigating a complaint about a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Sunshine Hills Park Tuesday (Aug. 28).

According to a DPD press release, a witness saw a woman chasing away a man who exposed himself to her around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the woman threatened to call the police, then the suspect fled.

The incident was reported to police two hours later. Police say they completed extensive area patrols, but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 50 years old, 5’8” to 6’ tall, heavyset, with a black beard with some white in it. He was last seen walking around 64a Avenue and Mason Place.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and say analysts are seeking more information about other incidents in North Delta.

“Reports such as these are definitely concerning to police,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for the DPD. “Our officers have been speaking to neighbours in the area, but if anyone believes they have information which may be relevant to police, please contact us.”

Police are reminding residents to pay attention to their surroundings, carry a cell phone or walk in pairs, especially while in parks.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number 18-19382.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
